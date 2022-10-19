STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for STAG Industrial in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for STAG Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.06%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 16.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 8.5% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
