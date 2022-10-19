Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Smiths Group Trading Up 3.3 %

SMGZY stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $22.56.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Smiths Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.