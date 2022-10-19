Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.
SMGZY stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $22.56.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Smiths Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
