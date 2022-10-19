Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 572 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Aflac by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 5.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 5.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 10.5% in the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.70. The stock had a trading volume of 26,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.89. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,339,454 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

