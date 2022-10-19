Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 371 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,275,000 after buying an additional 1,109,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,098,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,667,000 after buying an additional 84,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,758,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,381,000 after buying an additional 956,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,162. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.89.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

