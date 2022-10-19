Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 174 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,481,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,579 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,617,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,324,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

FRT traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,650. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average of $105.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $140.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 124.86%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

