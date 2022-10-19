Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 154 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,567,000 after purchasing an additional 321,693 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 187.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 463,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,355,000 after purchasing an additional 301,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $240.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,266. The stock has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.62. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

