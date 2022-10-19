Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 116 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,027,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,303,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,469,000 after buying an additional 207,192 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 130,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI traded down $4.78 on Wednesday, reaching $296.03. The company had a trading volume of 41,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,174. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.06. The company has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.13.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

