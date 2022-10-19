Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.3% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Wedbush started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.
NYSE:KO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.99. 188,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,659,093. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $242.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average is $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
