Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.3% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Wedbush started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.99. 188,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,659,093. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $242.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average is $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.