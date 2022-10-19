Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,336 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,241,000 after buying an additional 1,014,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after buying an additional 904,707 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,600,000 after buying an additional 900,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,474,000 after buying an additional 734,155 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.03. 18,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $223.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day moving average of $121.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

