Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Boosts Holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) by 1,653.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,428 shares during the period. Business First Bancshares accounts for approximately 2.2% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 60.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Business First Bancshares from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Business First Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.81. 318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,950. The stock has a market cap of $515.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.83. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $56.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Business First Bancshares

In other news, Director John P. Ducrest purchased 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,043.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,259.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.