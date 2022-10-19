SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from SIR Royalty Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$14.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.58. The company has a market cap of C$125.56 million and a PE ratio of 3.78. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$10.11 and a 12-month high of C$15.15.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
