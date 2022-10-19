SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from SIR Royalty Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$14.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.58. The company has a market cap of C$125.56 million and a PE ratio of 3.78. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$10.11 and a 12-month high of C$15.15.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

