Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Price Target Cut to CHF 300 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 310 to CHF 300 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SXYAY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sika from CHF 306 to CHF 303 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sika from CHF 384 to CHF 367 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sika from CHF 214 to CHF 206 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sika from CHF 320 to CHF 310 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.33.

Shares of SXYAY traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,817. Sika has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $41.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.04.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

