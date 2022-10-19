Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Lowered to $223.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $244.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.49% from the company’s previous close.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.20. 32,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $141.12 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.47 and its 200-day moving average is $197.80.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Signature Bank by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

