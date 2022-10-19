Short Interest in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Rises By 14.6%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the September 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Chemours by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

CC traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,554,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,151. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chemours will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

