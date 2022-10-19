Short Interest in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Decreases By 6.4%

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ HIHO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.26. Highway has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $4.75.
Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Highway had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 5.12%.
Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.
