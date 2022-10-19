Short Interest in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Expands By 13.3%

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,830,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 13,970,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,658.33.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.25. 4,093,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,849,330. GSK has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that GSK will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in GSK by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

