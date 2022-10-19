Short Interest in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Increases By 9.0%

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,130,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 12,050,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.
GFL Environmental Price Performance
Shares of GFL traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 879,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,349. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 1.27.
GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -7.69%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,332,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,026,000 after acquiring an additional 273,914 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 26.2% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 631,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after acquiring an additional 130,925 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,848,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
Featured Stories
