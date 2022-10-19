Short Interest in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expands By 12.5%

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

First Foundation Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 271,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.12. First Foundation has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $29.41.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Foundation by 3.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 8.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Foundation by 79.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in First Foundation by 6.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.