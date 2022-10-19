Short Interest in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Rises By 13.2%

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 705,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.60.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 15.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 11.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 16,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.88. The stock had a trading volume of 547,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,888. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 90.36%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.