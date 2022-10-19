Short Interest in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Rises By 9.3%

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 397,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enovis to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Enovis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $195,898.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at $808,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enovis Stock Up 0.2 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Enovis stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.64. The company had a trading volume of 493,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.06. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $164.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $395.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.23 million. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.