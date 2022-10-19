Short Interest in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Drops By 7.1%

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 99,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
DCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.
In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $66,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $967,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
DCO stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.58. The stock had a trading volume of 37,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.25. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $38.89 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.32 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 19.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.
