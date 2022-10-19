Short Interest in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Drops By 7.1%

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 99,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ducommun

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $66,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $967,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ducommun Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 922,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 3.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 738,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 39.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 190,608 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 431,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCO stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.58. The stock had a trading volume of 37,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.25. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $38.89 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.32 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 19.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

