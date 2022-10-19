Short Interest in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Expands By 10.6%

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 493,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DH traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 483,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,238. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.97.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $52,844,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 174.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,512,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,444 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 80.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 19.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,932,000 after acquiring an additional 497,490 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $57,695,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after acquiring an additional 314,089 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

