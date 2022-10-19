Short Interest in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Decreases By 6.4%

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deep Lake Capital Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 695.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 176,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 153,939 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 106,192 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 62,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 431.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 640,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 981,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 662,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLCA remained flat at $9.97 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,933. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, ecommerce software, and data and analytics sectors.

