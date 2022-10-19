Short Interest in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Grows By 13.0%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSAN shares. TheStreet lowered Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth about $116,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Cosan by 38.1% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the third quarter worth about $127,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSAN traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 161,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,107. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22. Cosan has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $20.97.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

