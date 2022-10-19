Short Interest in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Declines By 8.4%

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 446,500 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 487,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

CIGI stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.68. 46,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.53. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $87.83 and a 1 year high of $158.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.47 and a 200-day moving average of $113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.24). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIGI. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

