Short Interest in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Increases By 9.1%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,370,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 26,000,000 shares. Approximately 18.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of COIN stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.21. 13,783,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,526,622. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.28.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 51,444 shares of company stock worth $3,710,568 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.91.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.