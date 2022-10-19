Short Interest in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Drops By 6.0%

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE:CWAN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,180. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -267.12.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

