Short Interest in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Declines By 9.1%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 473,100 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 520,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 50,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,237. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 million, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

