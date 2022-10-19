Short Interest in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Declines By 9.1%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 473,100 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 520,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Clearside Biomedical Price Performance
NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 50,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,237. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 million, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
