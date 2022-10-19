Short Interest in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Expands By 9.9%

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 476,700 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 433,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CRNT opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 23.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,113,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 209,040 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 110,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

