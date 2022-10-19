Short Interest in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Rises By 13.6%

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CCCS traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,221. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $192.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. Analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director William Ingram sold 8,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $82,863.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director William Ingram sold 8,404 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $82,863.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 115,422 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $1,134,598.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 251,041 shares of company stock worth $2,433,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 76.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,087,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,809,000 after buying an additional 13,003,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,095,000 after buying an additional 5,663,827 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,702,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $23,681,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 398.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after buying an additional 1,360,498 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCCS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

