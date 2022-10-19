Short Interest in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Decreases By 7.1%

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 658,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Brunswick Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE BC traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.41. The company had a trading volume of 379,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average of $73.67. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $103.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.59.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.54.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
