Short Interest in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Decreases By 7.1%

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 658,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Brunswick Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE BC traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.41. The company had a trading volume of 379,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average of $73.67. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $103.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

BC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.