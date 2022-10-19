Short Interest in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Declines By 5.7%

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,400 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 286,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,959,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 197,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $85.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.73.

AgroFresh Solutions ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGFS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

