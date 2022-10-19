Short Interest in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Grows By 10.1%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A10 Networks Price Performance

ATEN traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 547,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,241. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 1,994 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $30,348.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,394.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,332,575.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $30,348.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,394.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,886 shares of company stock worth $1,534,297 in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $161,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.