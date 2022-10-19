Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,422 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after purchasing an additional 907,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC reduced their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,121.63.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.41. The stock had a trading volume of 187,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,362. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $184.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

