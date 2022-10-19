Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives GBX 2,941.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,931.40 ($35.42).

SHEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,257 ($27.27) on Wednesday. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £161.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,278.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,220.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

