Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Penske Automotive Group comprises 0.7% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,921,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,117,000 after purchasing an additional 234,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,173,000 after acquiring an additional 183,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 83,097 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,315,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $3,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of PAG traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.96. 10,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,236. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.80. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.58 and a 12-month high of $126.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $580,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

