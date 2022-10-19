Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,234. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.59.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.