Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in Danaher by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.33.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $11.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.59. 115,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.27 and a 200 day moving average of $267.46.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

