Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.57. 123,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,560. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.