Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,240. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.11. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The company has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale decreased their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

