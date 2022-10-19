Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Service Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -11.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.1%.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 30.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

