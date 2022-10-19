Sernova (CVE:SVA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.57. Approximately 121,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 288,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$6.00 target price on Sernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Sernova Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$432.57 million and a PE ratio of -37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 13.59, a current ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.54.
Sernova Company Profile
Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.
