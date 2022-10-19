Serengeti Asset Management LP Takes $912,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Blackstone comprises approximately 2.9% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,576.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 822,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,752,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 822,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,752,630.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,170,577 shares of company stock valued at $87,028,541 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.37. 67,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,560,360. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.29 and its 200 day moving average is $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

