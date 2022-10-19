Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1.56 (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Down 2.6 %

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 84.70 ($1.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,485,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,613. The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 2,175.00. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 75.60 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 112.60 ($1.36). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 92.44.

Insider Activity at Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Drayson acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £50,050 ($60,476.08).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

