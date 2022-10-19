Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Position Raised by Bank of The West

Bank of The West raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 70.8% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. TheStreet lowered Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.89.

Sempra Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.64. The company had a trading volume of 22,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.95.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 128.29%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

