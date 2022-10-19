Security Asset Management Sells 1,341 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Security Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Target were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.57. 70,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.34. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

