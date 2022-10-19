Security Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Security Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,772,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,881. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.28 and a 200-day moving average of $189.16. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $327.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

