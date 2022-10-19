Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Calavo Growers, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Calavo Growers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Calavo Growers’ current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $341.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calavo Growers news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Calavo Growers news, Director Steve Hollister bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,633.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,382,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after buying an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,197,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after buying an additional 85,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 620,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,621,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Recommended Stories

