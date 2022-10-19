Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.30. The stock had a trading volume of 45,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,964. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average of $74.03.

