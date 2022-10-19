Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Hits $12.28 on Top Exchanges

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a market cap of $55.89 million and $22.77 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $12.28 or 0.00063656 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

